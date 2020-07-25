https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/americans-buying-guns-record-numbers-washington-post-isnt-pleased/

(ZERO HEDGE) Social scientists have been trying for many years to blame homicides on the presence of guns. A favorite tool in this quest is the use of studies that show a correlation between gun ownership and crime. These studies are then reported as “evidence” that the presence of guns causes crime.

But there’s always been a problem with this attempt at showing causality between guns and homicides: causality can just as plausibly go the other way. That is, in times and places where the local population feels they are in danger of being crime victims, people are more likely to purchase guns for protection. So, rather than saying “guns cause crime,” we should be saying “crime causes guns.”

We’re likely seeing this phenomenon at work now.

