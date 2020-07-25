https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/anti-communist-protesters-heckle-staff-abandon-chinese-consulate-houston/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Anti-communist protesters have gathered outside of the Chinese consulate in Houston to jeer its ejected staffers as the U.S. takes control of the alleged spying hub, while China orders the American consulate in Chengdu to close in an escalating tit-for-tat.

About 100 Chinese activists gathered at the consulate in Houston on Friday, shouting slogans denouncing communism and heckling staff as they abandoned the diplomatic mission ahead of a 4pm deadline imposed by the Trump administration.

Some held American flags as they watched workers loading belongings from the five-story building into trucks.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

