(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Bill Gates has warned that any vaccine against coronavirus could take several doses to be effective, as he described ‘serious mistakes’ made by the Trump administration and said some schools may not be back to normal until the fall of 2021.

The Microsoft founder, who now directs much of his time and energy to his global health foundation, said that the closure of schools was, after deaths, the ‘biggest cost’ of the pandemic.

And, in an interview with Norah O’Donnell on CBS News, aired on Wednesday night, the Seattle-based billionaire was critical of Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis.

‘Some of the policies were a mistake,’ said Gates.

