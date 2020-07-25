https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-activist-who-supported-trump-fatally-shot-wisconsin-gop-chair-calls-for-federal-investigation

Bernell Trammell, a black activist who publicly expressed support for President Donald Trump, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon outside his small business in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. He was 60.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting as of Friday, and have also not determined a motive for the killing.

Adebisi Agoro, a local blogger, told the journal that Trammell was a “positive guy” and “Milwaukee character” who was known for his handmade signs, and had also interviewed him the morning of his death to learn why he supported the president.

“I believe that Trump is the sign of the times,” said Trammell in a video, pointing to another sign that read: “Matthew CH 16 v 3” and “Discern The Sign Of The Times.”

Photos on the blogger’s website show an eclectic mix of signs, most of which appear religious or political in nature, including a “Black Lives Matter,” “Repent,” and “Thumbs Up Before Guns Up” sign. Community members told CBS-58 that the activist held Rastafari religious views and didn’t affiliate himself with a particular political party.

“He believed in democracy. He believed in his right to free speech,” John Self, a community member who would reportedly have philosophical talks with Trammell, told CBS-58. “I don’t think he ever once tried to convert you or change you. He would just tell you what he thought, he would listen to what you had to think, and then he would respect that.”

“This is a community that there’s a lot of diversity, a lot of different thoughts, a lot of different ideas, and I think that’s what he represented about the community: that you could express yourself and you could express your opinions, and that’s why he felt comfortable here I’m sure,” he said.

“He’s just a community figure,” Agoro told Fox-6.

“I respected him just because he had a position…He’s got his opinion on why he feels that way; and I’m not going to knock him,” added Agoro.

Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, offered condolences to Trammell’s family and friends for his “senseless murder,” and has called for a federal investigation into his death: “Because of Trammell’s well known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation into this heinous crime.”

“No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation,” he added.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) also sent his condolences and said that he hopes Trammell’s family and friends soon receive answers about his death.

