After one of their members shot himself and one of his comrades, the black militia marching through Louisville on Saturday vowed to burn down the city in four weeks if cops involved in death of Breonna Taylor are not arrested.

The militia leader, known as “Grandmaster Jay,” was not immediately arrested for the terroristic threat.

The group marched into downtown with a minimal police presence and no arrests that I’m aware of. The NFAC’s “Grandmaster Jay” gave a speech promising to “burn down” the city in four weeks if Breonna Taylor’s killers arent arrested.https://t.co/KxsvcIxjsb https://t.co/SijLMafnKF — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 25, 2020

The militia, which call themselves the “Not F-cking Around Coalition,” had a rough start to their march as one of their militants shot himself in the leg and another member in the hand.

“One person of the #NFAC militia group accidentally discharged his weapon injuring himself and one other individual. Both individuals have been taken away by EMS. One shot in the leg and one shot in the hand,” Disclose.tv reported on Twitter.

During a previous march by the group, the armed militants confronted white drivers — stopping their cars and demanding reparations.

Last time time the NFAC militia marched, they chanted “Black Power!” while their leader confronted motorist and demanded reparations. https://t.co/s3e7ojIlLL — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) July 25, 2020

