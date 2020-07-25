https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/conservative-milwaukee-republicans-black/2020/07/25/id/979004

Republicans in Wisconsin are demanding a federal investigation into the shooting death of a black supporter of President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Bernell Trammell, 60, a black activist who has been seen carrying signs that read “Vote Donald Trump 2020,” and placing them in his storefront, was shot by an unknown gunman on a Milwaukee sidewalk Thursday afternoon, police said.

“Because of Trammell’s well known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation,” Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said late Friday.

Hitt added, “No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation.”

“He’s a black elder who didn’t deserve to die the way that he did,” Moore said.

In a video recorded the morning before he was gunned down, Trammell said he backed Trump for giving Omarosa Manigault Newman a place in his Cabinet and supporting Kanye West.

“I believe that Trump is the sign of the times,” Trammell said in a video.

