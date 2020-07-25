https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-protestor-shot-austin-someone-driving-crowd-appears-fatal-video/

A protester has been shot in Austin, Texas, by someone who had apparently driven through the crowd.

The incident was captured on Facebook Live. It appears that the crowd was blocking traffic and possibly surrounding the car prior to the shooting.

“Someone got out of their car and shot one of the protesters,” the livestreamer said.

Video from the scene after a car pulled up and opened fire on protesters at Congress & Fourth. One victim is confirmed, their condition is unknown. CPR was administered on the scene. 🎥: @John_J_Anderson pic.twitter.com/gskuATd3Hp — Austin Chronicle (@AustinChronicle) July 26, 2020

The victim, according to a woman on the stream, is the husband of a quadriplegic woman who was also attending the protest.

Here is video of the shooting during the street protest tonight in Austin.

Via Hiram Live.

[embedded content]

The man who was livestreaming, Hiram Gilberto, wrote in a follow up Facebook post that “I was no more ten feet from the shooter and running towards his car. It was TOO CLOSE. Currently on my way to give a witness statement to APD. KEEP THOSE AFFECTED IN YOUR THOUGHTS.”

Witness explains what she saw: pic.twitter.com/DfkpqPTFk0 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 26, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

