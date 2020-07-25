https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/car-drives-mob-protesters-colorado-highway-protester-shoots-fellow-protesters-trying-shoot-driver/

A car drove through a crowd of protesters that were walking on I-225 in Aurora, Colorado, and a protester shot other protesters while trying to shoot the driver.

At least two protesters were hit or grazed by bullets as a fellow “protester” tried to shoot the driver. There were multiple gunshots on the car, but the people inside did not appear to be injured.

“While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

So this shooting just happened at BLM riot in Aurora. There was a car with a family in it, they approach the car with a rifle…The car speeds off. They almost executed a family just like they executed the teenagers in the Seattle chop. #aurora #protests #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/lEBCyKlWAt — Justin Roberts (@Crawnchee) July 26, 2020

In a follow up, the department wrote that “Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound. The vehicle was towed and we are investigating that incident.”

Nationalist Review founder Brett MacDonald noted that, ironically, “shooting at a vehicle that has already driven by is what two St. Louis area cops were charged for. These rioters better receive the same treatment.”

Shooting at a vehicle that has already driven by is what two St. Louis area cops were charged for. These rioters better receive the same treatment. (The cops shouldnt have been charged though.) — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) July 26, 2020

Videos of the car following the incident show at least one tire was popped, possibly by the mob. It is unclear if they hit anyone.

These guys may or may not have hit someone but they definitely didn’t stop after. pic.twitter.com/2UYS5TovcG — Accountability For Elijah McClain (@Dignity4_ALL) July 26, 2020

This was the second time “protesters” have shot fellow “protesters” on Saturday.

A member of a black militia that marched in Louisville earlier in the day also shot himself and one of his peers by accident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

