On July 23, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in California, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo implored democracies to work together to defend against expansive threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), calling it a choice between “freedom and tyranny” in his speech on communist China.

Pompeo said that in the more than four decades since the United States normalized relations with the CCP, China has not liberalized as many had hoped.

People and countries “have to tell the truth” about the CCP: “President Nixon once said he feared he had created a Frankenstein by opening the world to the CCP. And here we are. We can’t treat this incarnation of China as a normal country just like any other.”

