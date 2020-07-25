http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TvRpN8uXDvE/

During the predictions segment of Friday’s broadcast of “The McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page predicted that the “dreadful” rates of homicides and violent crimes in the city of Chicago will end up declining thanks to “a productive relationship” between the city and the federal government.

Page said, “I predict that Chicago’s dreadful homicide and violent crime rate will decline with a productive relationship between the U.S. and the feds — or I should say it’s between Chicago and the federal government. And President Trump will take credit for it, no matter what happens.”

