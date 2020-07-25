https://www.theblaze.com/news/elon-musk-grimes-pronouns-suck

Controversial billionaire CEO Elon Musk has done it again.

Did he introduce a new invention, like a new electric automobile or another rocket or a new online payment platform or a functional hyperloop?

Nope. Instead, he got into another digital controversy.

Musk took to Twitter — the virtual land where nothing good can happen — and declared, “Pronouns suck.”

And the Twitterverse was none too happy. Neither was his girlfriend, hit Canadian musician Grimes.

What’s all this now?

Musk has a history of being involved in online dustups: from smoking pot on camera to blasting COVID lockdowns to mocking CNN to declaring on Twitter that he was moving his company from California to Texas. Just recently ripped COVID tests for their inaccuracy and demanded that anyone who has tested positive should be tested again because of so many alleged “false positives.”

On Friday night, the Tesla founder wrote a two-word Tweet that set people off: “Pronouns suck.”

Apparently everyone online assumed that Musk was making a statement criticizing people’s individual pronoun choices — a cause near and dear to much of the LGBT community.

Even his partner, Grimes, went after him.

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” Grimes posted in a tweet that has since been deleted, the Page Six reported. “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Grimes and Musk had their first child in May. They named their son X AE A-XII.

Here’s a taste of some of the Twitter responses:

“Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately?”

“you/you are so stupid”

“close ya mouth, a whole lot of nonsense is spilling out”

“you are literally the last person who can reasonably complain about this after naming your kid xanax 12”

“Transgender rights are important in a free and equal society that cares about everyone—from the very rich like you to the most vulnerable like them. This shouldn’t be in dispute. But cancel culture does suck, which is why we should educate people not futilely try to destroy them.”

“Pretty disgusting to see from you. What’s so hard about calling someone a pronoun? It literally does absolutely nothing to you to call them it and it’s what they like to be referred as so why not just do it? I genuinely don’t understand why you people don’t like them.”

