Last Sunday we reported that the Primary Sub-Source (PSS) for the Steele dossier was Igor Danchenko – the individual behind most of the made up lies in the Steele dossier.

Danchenko is the one individual those looking into the Trump – Russia collusion fraud were after – the PSS – the individual who was behind the material amount of Steele dossier lies. At least two sources on the Internet had come to this conclusion by Sunday night.

One site that located the PSS is aptly named https://ifoundthepss.blogspot.com/2020/07/unmistakable-proof.html (We’ll refer to this individual and website as IFTPSS.)

IFTPSS provided information on the PSS Danchenko here that included a link to Danchenko’s senior thesis from University of Louisville where Danchenko thanks one of his professors – Fiona Hill – the conspirator in Trump’s White House and star witness in the fraudulent impeachment of President Trump!

The PSS was a lawyer and a Russian translator, and he also appears to have spent some time in Iran. He grew up in Russia and worked there as well. Danchenko’s twitter account is now private, so you can’t see his tweets:

We now know from IFTPSS that Danchenko was traveling to the Ukraine in April 2016, and later to Moscow, New York and London as well.

At some point Danchenko gave a presentation along with his former professor Fiona Hill – they both worked at the Brookings Institute:

Yup, with Fiona Hill, one of the colleagues of Igor Danchenko at Brookings. What a coincidence, huh?

The connection to Fiona Hill is huge because it shows that Adam Schiff’s disgusting unconstitutional impeachment proceeding with his star witness, Fiona Hill, is a closely connected to the Russian scandal and the PSS. No wonder the Deep State wanted Danchenko’s name hidden.

According to her resume Fiona Hill worked for the George Soros Open Society Institute from 2000-2006, just 13 years ago.

We reported earlier today that Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations reported on the PSS and added more color to the individual responsible for all the made up lies in the fraudulent Steele dossier.

Sperry writes:

The mysterious “Primary Subsource” that Christopher Steele has long hidden behind to defend his discredited Trump-Russia dossier is a former Brookings Institution analyst — Igor “Iggy” Danchenko, a Russian national whose past includes criminal convictions and other personal baggage ignored by the FBI in vetting him and the information he fed to Steele, according to congressional sources and records obtained by RealClearInvestigations. Agents continued to use the dossier as grounds to investigate President Trump and put his advisers under counter-espionage surveillance. The 42-year-old Danchenko, who was hired by Steele in 2016 to deploy a network of sources to dig up dirt on Trump and Russia for the Hillary Clinton campaign, was arrested, jailed and convicted years earlier on multiple public drunkenness and disorderly conduct charges in the Washington area and ordered to undergo substance-abuse and mental-health counseling, according to criminal records. In an odd twist, a 2013 federal case against Danchenko was prosecuted by then-U.S Attorney Rod Rosenstein, who ended up signing one of the FBI’s dossier-based wiretap warrants as deputy attorney general in 2017. Danchenko first ran into trouble with the law as he began working for Brookings — the preeminent Democratic think tank in Washington — where he struck up a friendship with Fiona Hill, the White House adviser who testified against Trump during last year’s impeachment hearings. Danchenko has described Hill as a mentor, while Hill has sung his praises as a “creative” researcher.

Per Sperry’s reporting of the PSS comes across as a misguided alcoholic who was willing to subvert rules to make a living. He reportedly never was an employee of Orbis, Steele’s firm, so this would not impede his chances of obtaining a security clearance. Instead, he was paid through a friend who owned an employment agency and worked out a deal with Steele to pay Danchenko.

We now have obtained more information regarding Danchenko’s bias.

The Russian born Danchenko was a fan of Barack Obama and Joe Biden. We know this because during the 2008 Presidential election, Joe Biden debated with Sarah Palin, the VP pick by Senator John McCain. After the debate Danchenko was interviewed by the far-left Huffington Post:

Igor Danchenko, a Russian who is employed as a political economist in the Washington, DC metro area, was also interested in the watching the candidates. He thought the debate would be “a lot of fun” and he “expected some sort of a comedy”. He anticipated Biden as a “seasoned professional” to be better on the economic issues. Danchenko pointed out he “probably should call it a tie, but given Biden’s experience I think that Governor Palin won.” He expected Biden to do much better. He went on to say that Biden is a professional politician but during the political campaign what matters is if you appeal to the average voter and he thinks Palin is doing “a brilliant job”. Danchenko feels voters will make their decisions largely based on what they see on the debates. Danchenko stressed again that “He (Biden) has been doing this for three decades and she’s (Palin) been doing this for such a large audience for a few weeks.” Danchenko feels that America will be a stronger nation under Obama-Biden. He pointed out the world has changed and that The United States must be realistic, pragmatic and open to negotiations with countries they like or dislike. He said one example is when Palin referenced the “Castro Brothers”, alongside with Kim Jong-il and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Danchenko states they are all different regimes and they are not connected with each other and they have to be dealt with differently and 21st century politics require flexibility, “especially from The United States—especially given the hardships of the last seven years.” He said he feels that Palin did not accept the things that Henry Kissinger tried to convey to her.

What the hell did Danchenko mean by the last sentence?

Hat tip M. A.



