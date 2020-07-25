https://www.dailywire.com/news/fellow-christian-justin-bieber-visits-kanye-west

As music icon Kanye West recovers from an apparent public bipolar episode, fellow singer and Christian Justin Bieber paid a friendly visit to the rapper at his Wyoming ranch this week.

Kanye West announced the visit on his Twitter account:

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

As reported by Fox News, Bieber has not publicly commented about his meeting with Kanye West; he did, however, post photos of he and his wife Hailey traveling, presumably in Wyoming, and called upon people to reflect upon God’s beauty and place their trust in Christ’s salvation.

“A lot of us blame god for our current situations. God is not responsible for our pain in fact he is the opposite. He is our HOPE. HE IS LOVE! HE MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE SO THAT WE MAY BE SET FREE DIED ON THE CROSS! THANK YOU JESUS!” he said in an Instagram post.

Comedian Dave Chappelle also visited Kanye West last week after the rapper publicly alleged that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to get him locked up for telling a crowd of supporters at a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that he tried to abort their daughter North.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.

West later publicly addressed Kim’s mother, Kris. “Kris don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he tweeted.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kim Kardashian asked people to show compassion for her husband, who has bipolar disorder. She described Kanye as both brilliant and complicated.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian said.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim referred to her husband as a “brilliant but complicated person” who has experienced trauma in his life.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

During his presidential campaign rally over the weekend, Kanye West burst into tears as he recalled nearly aborting his own daughter, a fate he also nearly suffered when his mother held him in her womb.

“My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” Kanye told the audience. “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

