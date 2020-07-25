http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RtbXLJH0oUU/

FLEETWOOD Mac co-founder Peter Green has died aged 73.

His family said the music legend passed away peacefully in his sleep in a statement through solicitors.

11

Peter Green performing at the ‘One Generation 4 Another’ show in March 2004Credit: Getty Images – Getty

11

Peter is one of the founding members of Fleetwood MacCredit: Alamy

11

Peter Green has died aged 73

11

From the left: John McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Peter Green, Danny Kirwan and Mick Fleetwood posing for a portrait holding Pan Am bags in 1968

11

From the left: Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green, Danny Kirwan, Jeremy Spencer and John Mcvie in 1969Credit: Rex Features

11

Peter in 2020 with Metallica’s Kirk HammettCredit: Instagram/kirkammett

11

The British blues rock guitarist Peter Green in June 1969Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The statement from Swan Turton solicitors said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep.

“A further statement will be provided in the coming days”.

Peter was from Bethnal Green, East London and was a blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist.

He co-founded Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer on guitar in 1967 – and performed as a British blues band.

In its early days it was called Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac.

Peter famously wrote one of the band’s biggest hits “Albatross”.

The band’s other early hits include “Oh Well” and Man of the World”.

Peter left Fleetwood Mac after a final performance in 1970 as he struggled with mental health difficulties.

He was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in hospitals undergoing electro-convulsive therapy during the mid-70s.

In 1974, Mick was introduced to Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks – who evolved the band’s music to a more pop-rock sound.

Peter was among the eight members of the band – along with Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer – who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Earlier this year, artists including Mick, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and guitarists Jonny Lang and Andy Fairweather Low performed at the London Palladium during a gig celebrating the early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founder Peter Green.

Novelist Linda Grant paid tribute to the Fleetwood Mac founder on Twitter writing: “I’m so sorry to learn of the death of Peter Green aged only 73.

“He had so much soul. I loved him”.

Film director Edgar Wright tweeted: “RIP Fleetwood Mac co founder and original lead singer Peter Green. What a belter this is. ‘Oh Well’ (Live 1969)”.

SOLO MISSION Stacey Solomon shares vile messages from troll as she dedicates song to him FAME MONSTER EastEnders’ Charlie G Hawkins says he struggled with his fame on the soap DADDY COOL Rylan Clark-Neal posts rare photo of 20-year-old stepson Cameron GRIN AND BEAR IT James Argent is all smiles at Elliott Wright’s Marbella restaurant BACK TOGETHER Piers Morgan reunites with Amanda Holden over boozy lunch in Saint Tropez hallelujah! Peter Andre wowed by 13-year-old daughter Princess’ singing skills

In 2019, Rolling Stone ranked Peter at number 58 in its 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time list in 2019.

Peter married Jane Samuels in January 1978 and they divorced in 1979.

They shared a daughter, Rosebud Samuels-Greenbaum, born 1978.

11

A portrait of Peter in 1968Credit: Getty Images – Getty

11

Peter was among the eight members of the band who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998Credit: Getty – Contributor

11

Peter famously wrote one of the band’s biggest hits ‘Albatross’Credit: Getty – Contributor

11

An ad for one of the band’s gigs in 1970Credit: Alamy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

