Hurricane Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, made landfall in Texas on Saturday, bringing gusts of over 90 mph, storm surges and rain across the state.

The storm officially made landfall at 5:00 p.m. central time on Padre Island, Texas, as a Category 1 hurricane. A hurricane warning remains in effect for approximately 100 miles between Port Mansfield and Port Aransas, as well as a tropical storm warning in other parts of the state.

The hurricane made a second landfall around 6:15 p.m. central time in eastern Kenedy County, 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The National Weather Service warned of a storm surge, flash flooding and more Saturday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties in Texas and requested an emergency disaster declaration request from the federal government on Saturday.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpJustice Dept. says 18 people facing federal charges after Portland protests US takes over former Chinese consulate in Houston Overnight Defense: GOP senator targets Confederate base rename | Trump OKs sale of more large armed drones MORE tweeted that the administration is “closely monitoring” Hurricane Douglas, which is off the coast of Hawaii as of Saturday night and Hurricane Hanna.

“We continue to coordinate closely with both states — listen to your emergency management officials @Hawaii_EMA & @TDEM to protect your family & property!” Trump tweeted.

Up to 20 inches of rain are expected in South Texas as the hurricane hits the state. Gusts topped 100 mph at Laguna Madre, Texas, which is adjacent to South Padre Island, the Washington Post reported.

The National Weather Service warned that the water levels could necessitate “many evacuations and rescues” and that “streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water” amid rising flood waters.

The storm comes as the COVID-19 cases have continued to spike across the state in recent weeks. Texas has documented over 384,000 coronavirus cases and at least 4,880 fatalities as of Saturday evening.

