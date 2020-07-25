https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/igor-danchenko-man-behind-lies-steele-dossier-court-ordered-obtain-mental-health-counseling-previously-crossed-paths-rod-rosenstein/

On Sunday we reported that the Primary Sub-Source (PSS) for the Steele dossier was Igor Danchenko – the individual behind most of the made up lies in the Steele dossier.

Danchenko is the one individual those looking into the Trump – Russia collusion fraud were after – the PSS – the individual who was behind the material amount of Steele dossier lies. At least two sources on the Internet had come to this conclusion by Sunday night.

One site that located the PSS is aptly named https://ifoundthepss.blogspot.com/2020/07/unmistakable-proof.html (We’ll refer to this individual and website as IFTPSS.)

IFTPSS provided information on the PSS Danchenko here that included a link to Danchenko’s senior thesis from University of Louisville where Danchenko thanks one of his professors – Fiona Hill – the conspirator in Trump’s White House and star witness in the fraudulent impeachment of President Trump!

The PSS was a lawyer and a Russian translator, and he also appears to have spent some time in Iran. He grew up in Russia and worked there as well. Danchenko’s twitter account is now private, so you can’t see his tweets:

But we now know from IFTPSS that Danchenko was traveling to the Ukraine in April 2016, and later to Moscow, New York and London as well.

At some point Danchenko gave a presentation along with his former professor Fiona Hill – they both worked at the Brookings Institute:

Yup, with Fiona Hill, one of the colleagues of Igor Danchenko at Brookings. What a coincidence, huh?

Imagine that: the PSS lives in the USA & is a colleague of Fiona. pic.twitter.com/qJo488G3x5 — Jaap Titulaer (@JaapTitulaer) July 19, 2020

Stephen McIntyre on Twitter confirmed the IFTPSS reporting that the PSS is Danchenko:

2/ Danchenko completed high school in Perm in 1996. FYI Perm is region which the Permian geological formation is name after. As seen below, D attended Perm State University so infill of Perm here is almost certain. pic.twitter.com/ZBf6KAneJg — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 19, 2020

The connection to Fiona Hill is huge because it shows that Adam Schiff’s disgusting unconstitutional impeachment proceeding with his star witness, Fiona Hill, is a closely connected to the Russian scandal and the PSS. No wonder the Deep State wanted Danchenko’s name hidden.

As we previously mentioned Roger Stone outed Fiona Hill in 2017 as a Deep State spy in the White House under then NSA Advisor General H. R. McMaster. The George Soros connected traitor was outed by Israeli spies as was reported by Stone at InfoWars.

According to her resume Fiona Hill worked for the George Soros Open Society Institute from 2000-2006, just 13 years ago.

Yesterday Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations reported on the PSS and added more color to the individual responsible for all the made up lies in the fraudulent Steele dossier.

Sperry writes:

The mysterious “Primary Subsource” that Christopher Steele has long hidden behind to defend his discredited Trump-Russia dossier is a former Brookings Institution analyst — Igor “Iggy” Danchenko, a Russian national whose past includes criminal convictions and other personal baggage ignored by the FBI in vetting him and the information he fed to Steele, according to congressional sources and records obtained by RealClearInvestigations. Agents continued to use the dossier as grounds to investigate President Trump and put his advisers under counter-espionage surveillance. The 42-year-old Danchenko, who was hired by Steele in 2016 to deploy a network of sources to dig up dirt on Trump and Russia for the Hillary Clinton campaign, was arrested, jailed and convicted years earlier on multiple public drunkenness and disorderly conduct charges in the Washington area and ordered to undergo substance-abuse and mental-health counseling, according to criminal records. In an odd twist, a 2013 federal case against Danchenko was prosecuted by then-U.S Attorney Rod Rosenstein, who ended up signing one of the FBI’s dossier-based wiretap warrants as deputy attorney general in 2017. Danchenko first ran into trouble with the law as he began working for Brookings — the preeminent Democratic think tank in Washington — where he struck up a friendship with Fiona Hill, the White House adviser who testified against Trump during last year’s impeachment hearings. Danchenko has described Hill as a mentor, while Hill has sung his praises as a “creative” researcher.

Per Sperry’s reporting the PSS comes across as a misguided alcoholic who was willing to subvert rules to make a living. He reportedly never was an employee of Orbis, Steele’s firm, so this would not impede his chances of obtaining a security clearance. Instead, he was paid through a friend who owned an employment agency and worked out a deal with Steele to pay Danchenko.

The entire Russia collusion scandal was built around reports from Igor Danchenko who was once ordered to obtain mental health counseling and who crossed paths with Rod Rosenstein, the man who created the fraudulent Mueller investigation and who signed off on one of the warrants to spy on President Trump based on made up stories from PSS Danchenko.

