Prominent podcaster Joe Rogan said that he’s had enough of Los Angeles and is leaving for Texas.

“I’m outta here,” Rogan said during a Friday interview with CEO of Spartan and Death Race Joe De Sena.

Rogan told De Sena he is leaving L.A. for Texas “soon” because he wants to live somewhere that is “in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom.” Rogan also cited L.A.’s overcrowding, which he says proves problematic in the age of COVID-19.

“When you look at the traffic, when you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that’s accelerated radically over the last six, seven, ten years, I think there’s too many people here,” said Rogan. “I think it’s not tenable. I don’t think it’s manageable. I think every mayor does a sh*t job of doing it, because I don’t think anybody could do a great job of it. I think there’s certain things you’re gonna have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f**k L.A. is, it’s like 20 million plus people.”

Rogan wouldn’t give details regarding his planned move to the Lone Star State, but mentioned his producer Jamie was “all excited” to be doing the show from there soon.

Rogan floated the idea of relocating to Texas in May amid the lockdown order that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted in March. Though Newsom first rolled back his restrictive measures, he recently re-instated his lockdown in 30 of the state’s 58 counties, which encompasses about 80% of the state’s population.

“If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live,” Rogan said. “I might jet. I’m not kidding. I’m not kidding, this is silly. I don’t need to be here.”

“Texas is buck wild, bro,” he also said. “You can bring a gun.”

In a Wednesday interview with Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro on “The Joe Rogan Podcast,” the two discussed Shapiro’s new book, “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps,” as well as the precipitous decline of L.A.

As reported by The Daily Wire, both Shapiro and Rogan commiserated that “progressive policies” had led to an exponential increase of homelessness, drug abuse, and general lawlessness in California’s largest city.

Responding to Rogan’s assertion that L.A.’s collapse was gradual and then all-at-once, Shapiro said, “I’ve lived in L.A. my whole life. And the move from L.A. being a pretty safe, fairly nice city, suburban in orientation, to just overrun with horror shows is really — it was a lot faster than I thought it would be. But you’re right, it was a gradual decline, and then it’s just off a cliff.”

