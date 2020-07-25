https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/jail-fauci-yelp-says-60-restaurants-closed-good/

As reported previously at The Gateway Pundit — Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used a completely fraudulent model to push President Trump to shut down the US economy.

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx destroyed the US economy and put tens of millions of Americans out of work based on junk science from England.

A new national survey found that sixty percent of restaurants that were forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic are not coming back.

KMOV reported:

(CNN) — A new national survey spells more bad news for the restaurant industry. Sixty percent of restaurants that shut down during the pandemic are now closed for good, says the report from Yelp, the online service that provides crowd-sourced reviews. “The restaurant industry now reflects the highest total business closures, recently surpassing retail,” Yelp says. Many have tried to adapt with online ordering, curbside pickup and home delivery. As of July 10, Yelp found 26,160 total restaurant closures, an increase of 2,179 since June 15.

