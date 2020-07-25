http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uaKF38dU6b4/

Hispanic organizers working to elect Joe Biden wrote a “scathing” seven-page letter to the Florida Democrat Party, claiming a “toxic” work culture.

Just 100 days before Election Day, 90 field organizers laid into the party and said the campaign is “suppressing the Hispanic vote” in Central Florida, the Miami Herald reported.

The letter contained eight allegations against the campaign, including, “mistreatment of field organizers, relocating trained staff members without explanation, lack of organizing resources, and taking on volunteers who are then left in limbo.”

The staffers also complained that “the Coordinated Campaign lacks key infrastructure and perpetuates a ‘toxic’ work culture that is hurting morale among on-the-ground staffers,” according to the paper.

The organizers lamented some had been transferred to heavily-Puerto Rican part of the state to one more sparsely populated with Hispanics.

“Four of five Spanish-speaking organizers along the I-4 corridor who were moved to North Florida were Puerto Rican,” the letter read.

“The [Coordinated Campaign of Florida] is suppressing the Hispanic vote by removing Spanish-speaking organizers from Central Florida without explanation, which fails to confront a system of white-dominated politics we are supposed to be working against as organizers of a progressive party,” the letter said.

Despite only 100 days left in the race, a source told the paper the letter was released as the campaign is in negotiations with the workers’ union, the IBEW Local 824.

The organizers are demanding an apology after some said they have had to endue “lectures” from others over problems with the campaign in Florida.

A Quinnipiac poll showed Biden is enjoying a comfortable 13-point lead over President Trump, 51 percent to 39 percent, the Sun Sentinel reported.

In 2016, Trump narrowly won the state over Hillary Clinton, 49 percent to 47.8 percent.

