https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/john-lewis-come-home/

(NBC NEWS) A celebration of the life of Rep. John Lewis, a hero of the civil rights movement and longtime Georgia congressman, began Saturday in Troy, Alabama. The memorials will continue over six days in five cities.

Lewis has “come home,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said at the start of the service Saturday morning in the city where Lewis, a son of sharecroppers, was born in 1940.

The mayor went on to recall the man who rose to become the “conscience of Congress” as having “otherworldly courage.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

