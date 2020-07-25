http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S5Dra2dPjQs/

Rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West fired back at critics who doubt his ability to realistically compete in the 2020 presidential election after missing deadlines for several states, declaring that he can defeat Joe Biden by write-ins alone.

“I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION,” West wrote with a follow-up tweet reading, “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS.”

I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

While it was rumored that the Jesus is King crooner was moving to drop his presidential bid, West quashed the speculation after submitting petitions for the Illinois presidential ballot, minutes before the deadline.

However, the Grammy-winning artist, again, drew doubt this week, hinting that he may postpone his presidential bid.

“#2020VISION or maybe ’24,” the Grammy-winner wrote. “I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run or nah???”

West has since thrust the Kardashian family, including his wife Kim Kardashian, into the national spotlight after posting a series of wild Twitter rants, accusing her of trying to “lock” him “up with a doctor” after he spoke about abortion during his presidential campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

“My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” West told the crowd, adding, “I almost killed my daughter.”

Kim Kardashian has since addressed West’s outburst publicly, bringing up his bipolar disorder and the “stigma and misconceptions about mental health.” She described her husband as a “brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” she said.

West’s comments come as Joe Biden is facing fire for declaring President Donald Trump America’s “first” racist president.

Watch below:

Biden says Trump is America’s first racist president: “We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.” pic.twitter.com/BbOG3GgXvq — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2020

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God tore into Biden, saying the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee needs to “shut the eff up forever.”

Watch below:

