After publicly accusing her of trying to lock him up in what appears to have possibly been a bipolar episode, rapper Kanye West issued a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian on Saturday.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” the rapper tweeted. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” West tweeted.

Though West did not specify the private matter he regrets sharing publicly, it was most likely the moment he recalled about nearly aborting his own daughter, North, during a South Carolina presidential campaign rally last weekend.

“My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” Kanye told the audience. “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

Following that declaration, Kanye West then proceeded to publicly accuse Kim Kardashian of trying to get him locked up.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.

West later publicly addressed Kim’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner. “Kris don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he tweeted, referring, apparently, to Kris’s long-time partner Cory Gamble.

For her part, Kim Kardashian asked the public to have “compassion” and empathy for her husband due to his mental illness.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian said.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she continued.

Though Kim Kardashian indicated that Kanye West’s presidential run stemmed from his recent bipolar episode, the rapper has continued to push his candidacy. On Saturday, he even bragged that he would beat former Vice President Joe Biden just on write-ins alone.

“I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION,” he tweeted to his millions of followers.

Kanye West has received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrity friends, with both comedian Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber visiting him as a show of solidarity.

