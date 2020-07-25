https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/leaf-blower-wars-feds-portland-adopt-antifa-blm-tactic-blow-tear-gas-back-rioters/

The insurgents in Portland attacking the federal courthouse had one of their tactics adopted and used against them by federal agents protecting the building Friday night: Leaf blowers.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters have been using leaf blowers on a nightly basis to disperse tear gas used as crowd control by the feds, with a focus on blowing tear gas clouds back on the officers. Last night the feds turned the tables and were armed with their own leaf blowers which were used to send the tears gas clouds back on the rioters.

And yes, the Antifa – Black Lives Matter rioters are fundraising for leaf blowers through a Democrat Party allied group, ActBlue.

