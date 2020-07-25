https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/leaf-blower-wars-feds-portland-adopt-antifa-blm-tactic-blow-tear-gas-back-rioters/

The insurgents in Portland attacking the federal courthouse had one of their tactics adopted and used against them by federal agents protecting the building Friday night: Leaf blowers.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters have been using leaf blowers on a nightly basis to disperse tear gas used as crowd control by the feds, with a focus on blowing tear gas clouds back on the officers. Last night the feds turned the tables and were armed with their own leaf blowers which were used to send the tears gas clouds back on the rioters.

After getting much of their own tear gas blown back at them last night, it looks like the feds went to the hardware store and got leaf blowers of their own. pic.twitter.com/CifkaB11dg — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Feds have their own leaf blowers. This is new to me pic.twitter.com/tlyizsvopc — jonathan house (@jonhouse_) July 25, 2020

Happening now:

Protesters and LEOs are volleying tear gas, flash bangs, and fireworks at each other over the fence. Both protesters and law enforcement are utilizing leaf blowers to dissipate smoke.#portland #PortlandProtest #portlandriots pic.twitter.com/AEmeheKCfR — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) July 25, 2020

Also seems to be a rivalry between leaf blower operators 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dj2BmD6Co6 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) July 25, 2020

Leaf blower wars pic.twitter.com/9Od0r5pawn — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 25, 2020

And yes, the Antifa – Black Lives Matter rioters are fundraising for leaf blowers through a Democrat Party allied group, ActBlue.

That’s right. We are crowdsourcing leaf blowers. Chip in right now and help us purchase leaf blowers to provide directly for free on the ground to law abiding protestors who are protecting our first amendment and the constitutional rights:https://t.co/OV15ZdIxSP — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 25, 2020

