https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeanette-nunez-florida-covid-19-data/2020/07/25/id/979003

Florida is actively investigating reports of faulty, if not fraudulent, coronavirus testing results and data, according to Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez on Newsmax TV.

“We want to get to the bottom of it,” Nunez, who works with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, told “Saturday Report.”

Host Grant Stinchfield asked Nunez about reports of Florida residents receiving a positive test result for COVID-19 without actually having been tested, including other instances of Florida health officials having to correct publicly disseminated results of testing data.

“[Gov. DeSantis] certainly has very little tolerance for lack of accountability and just errors of that nature, because again, as you pointed out, it does speak to credibility,” Nunez told Stinchfield.

“So we want to make sure – the governor insists on accuracy, he insists on accountability – so we of course want to make sure that all Floridians have access to good, reliable data.”

Nunez added a call for those who can report false results or have evidence from specific testing sites in Florida to come forward with the information so it can be investigated thoroughly.

