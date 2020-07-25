https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mark-mccloskey-st-louis-felony-weapons/2020/07/25/id/978978

The St. Louis couple charged with felony use of weapons is not only claiming prosecutors have “faked evidence,” but are wrongfully pursuing prosecution against them for political reasons, according to Mark McCloskey on Newsmax TV.

“Every aspect of this is just bizarre and upside down,” McCloskey told “Saturday Report.” “I’ve never said that before, but I say it like a mantra now.

“The circuit attorney has apparently decided that her job is not to protect honest citizens from criminals, but to protect criminals from honest citizens. She released all the people from jail that did the rioting and the looting and the burning and the destruction following the George Floyd death.

“She’s prosecuting us for doing nothing more than what we have a right under the Constitution and the laws of Missouri to do, and everybody agrees with us from the president to Gov. [Mike] Parsons to Eric Schmitt, our attorney general, to Sen. [Josh] Hawley – everybody except Kim Gardner – thinks that we did nothing wrong.”

Mark, who is also an attorney, added a pointed defense for his wife Patricia McCloskey’s use of an inoperable weapon, saying the prosecution’s claim the gun was operable after taking it apart and reassembling it is a criminal offense for prosecution.

“And then they have to fake evidence to charge Patty?” Mark McCloskey continued to host Grant Stinchfield. “I mean, we’re lawyers. If we faked evidence in a civil case, I’d expect to lose my license. We would never do such a thing.

“And then to admit that the assistant circuit attorney – I think his name is Chris Hinckley – ordered the crime lab the disassemble that pistol, make it work, put it back together, so that the technically, after the fact, they can charge us with a claim that that weapon was readily capable of lethal use. I mean that’s so outlandish, it’s just hard to imagine.”

Mark McCloskey noted one of the key elements of the statutory charge against Patricia is having a weapon which is readily capable of lethal use, but her gun was inoperable at the time of use, but it did kept protesters back and their family and property safe.

“It’s shocking; it never occurred to me that they would do a thing like that – that they would go to those lengths and expose themselves to the criminal prosecution of themselves – to have gone to that extra length to actually create evidence,” Patricia McCloskey told Stinchfield.

Mark McCloskey lamented it takes numerous U.S. officials to come to their defense of a lawful act, including President Donald Trump, Sen. Hawley, R-Mo., Schmitt, and GOP Gov. Parsons to combat the prosecution led by a Democrat who freed rioters.

“It takes a president, a senator, the state attorney general, and the governor to try to come and support somebody who did nothing more than do what the constitution provides is a shocking thing,” Mark McCloskey concluded to Stinchfield. “This should not take the White House, a governor, and a senator, and the attorney general to be on our side, because the Constitution’s on our side and the law’s on our side, and this should never have happened.”

