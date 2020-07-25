https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-senate-stimulus-covid-19/2020/07/25/id/979012

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said it is likely the Senate will send the next coronavirus relief bill to the House over the next three weeks, CNN reported.

“Hopefully, in the next two to three weeks, we’ll be able to come together and pass something that we can send over to the House and down to the president for signature,” McConnell told CNN affiliate WKTY in an interview Friday.

McConnell also explained why the next bill proposal does not include a payroll tax cut because both parties oppose the idea.

“I think we are a lot better off just to send another direct cash payment to those who have been left out of all of this,”McConnell said, favoring another direct cash payment for Americans.

“We’re going to send $100 million to Kentucky for testing,” McConnell said. “I don’t think we still have enough testing across the country, and we are more than open to spending additional money on testing and treatment and vaccine in the next coronavirus relief bill, if in fact we believe that more funding would be helpful.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows addressed reporters on Capitol Hill after meeting with members of Congress about another coronavirus stimulus bill.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’ve identified all the legitimate needs that are out there,” Meadows said. “The president has been very clear about one thing, if they’re legitimate needs, he wants to make sure that there’s enough money there to take care of those needs. And he wants to be, not only expeditious in that deployment of funds but also make sure that people do not use this funding mechanism as a way to just fund some pet project that may not be a priority for the vast majority of the American people.”

