https://www.theblaze.com/elijah-schaffer/breaking-blazetv-reporter-brings-coverage-from-ground-zero-in-portland

Saturday marked 57 days of Antifa-led riots that erupted in the streets of Portland. BlazeTV Reporter Elijah Schaffer has been on the scene to bring the latest coverage from Portland.

In Elijah’s latest video, he captured what appeared to be a “protester” and photographer staging an arrest for a photo-op. According to Schaffer, the protester sat on his knees for several minutes (as if being detained), then as the federal police advanced on his position, a photographer arrived and “took the shot” and both parties got up and left.

Watch the video to see the ongoing chaos destroying Portland.

Want more from Elijah Schaffer?

Subscribe to Elijah’s ‘Slightly Offens*ve’ channel on YouTube for FREE access to his man-on-the-street interviews, protest coverage and more craziness that happens everyday in the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

