After being fired from ViacomCBS for anti-semitic remarks, television personality Nick Cannon visited the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles where he learned about the horrors of the Holocaust.

According to People, Cannon talked with senior officials at the SWC about building bridges between the Jewish and black communities. He was also shown the “The Hitler Letter,” which detailed the genocidal tyrant’s plans for the “uncompromising removal of the Jews altogether.”

“Also at the museum, Cannon learned about stories from Holocaust survivors and viewed the recreation of Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal’s Vienna office,” reported People. “Wiesenthal, who survived a Nazi death camp, dedicated his life to documenting the crimes of the Holocaust before his death in 2005.”

Nick Cannon said he will donate his first paycheck from FOX’s “The Masked Singer” to support the center, and discussed media projects that will promote tolerance. Israel-born talent manager Guy Oseary also said on Instagram that he and Cannon met to create more dialogue between their two communities.

“Nick shared with me his willingness to be a beacon for change and understanding between our beautiful communities. For more dialogue and communication,” Oseary wrote.

Though Nick Cannon has been fired from ViacomCBS, he will remain on the FOX show “The Masked Singer.” He has apologized for his anti-Semitic remarks but has not apologized for his anti-white remarks in which he compared white people to animals.

“Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul,” Cannon claimed on an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” “We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

“When they didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate them, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” he continued. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive. […] They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough … environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals; they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Cannon also said that black people are the “true Hebrews.”

After apologizing, the television host tweeted that members of his community deemed him a sellout.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” Cannon tweeted. “Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing.”

“Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!” he added.

