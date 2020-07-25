http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JJQJuA7ct1M/

Portland’s 58th night of protests saw one individual stabbed as demonstrators shot fireworks over the federal courthouse fence, lit fires across the downtown area, and hurled objects at federal law enforcement officers.

Demonstrators, many of whom were equipped with “gas masks, shields, leaf blowers, power tools, fireworks, and lasers,” attempted to dismantle the fence surrounding the federal courthouse late Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB):

Rioters are using a circle saw to cut apart the fence protecting the federal courthouse. Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/okZ56jpH5B #PortlandRiots — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

While some tried to cut the fence with power tools, others hurled various objects — including fireworks — over the fence, targeting federal law enforcement:

War-like scenes again as federal officers stand guard outside the Portland federal courthouse and are hit with projectiles thrown by rioters. #antifa pic.twitter.com/7GpBsINcJq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Unable to break down the barrier, rioters throw explosive fireworks at the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/4PRHBJhCpB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Arsonists set fires throughout the area, including in the middle of an intersection, prompting a response from federal law enforcement:

Rioters started a fire in the middle of the street. The Mark O. Hatfield courthouse stands in the background. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/3nU4Nr1KyU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Police received reports of a stabbing shortly after 2:30 AM in close proximity to the intersection fire:

Officers are currently investigating a stabbing near SW 5th Ave and SW Salmon St. Do not interfere with their investigation. If you do, you will be subject to arrest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 25, 2020

A masked person accused by the crowd of stabbing someone was arrested. @PortlandPolice confirms someone was stabbed tonight and his status is unknown. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/CDviWNkezO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Per the PPB:

Federal law enforcement were out on the street at the time. Portland Police officers began investigating the stabbing and trying to find the victim. Portland Police officers located the victim and medics with them provided first aid. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Portland Police officers took the suspect into custody nearby. While investigating the stabbing, Portland Police gave public address announcements to people in the crowd ordering them to stay back while officers conducted their investigation.

Early Saturday morning, Portland Police declared the activity outside the courthouse an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse. Portland Police officers ultimately came into the area to “secure the scene at SW 3rd Avenue and SW Salmon Street so Portland Fire & Rescue could respond to put out the fire there”:

The activity outside of the Federal Courthouse has been deemed an unlawful assembly. Disperse to the north and/or west. Disperse immediately. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including tear gas and/or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 25, 2020

Federal Protective Service (FPS) Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline announced this week that at least three federal officers responding to the chaos in Portland may have permanent eye damage due to demonstrators shining lasers into their eyes.

“You’ve seen the green lasers that are being used out there, we have three officers who currently have eye injuries and they may not recover sight in those eyes from those laser attacks,” he said this week.

