This local TV report from CBS 12 News in Palm Beach county shows that the the inflation of COVID deaths in Florida is HUGE!

Florida officials included falls and at least one suicide as COVID-19 deaths.

A local Palm Beach investigator found that only 169 out of 581 deaths listed as COVID-19 deaths without any contributing illnesses.

