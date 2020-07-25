https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/peace-loving-black-trump-super-supporter-shot-dead-hours-giving-pro-trump-interview/

(BIZPACREVIEW) Marxist Black Lives Matter activists are curiously silent after black Trump supporter Bernell Trammell was murdered in Milwaukee hours after he reportedly gave an interview explaining why he supports President Trump.

Police are investigating the possibility of a political motive for Trammell’s tragic killing, NewsTalk1130 reported.

According to the Daily Callout (see below): “Trammell, 60, was gunned down on July 23 near the very spot where he gave a video interview a few hours before explaining why he supported Trump. The motive is not clear, including whether the slaying was tied into Trammell’s political beliefs or Trump support.”

