The Antifa-BLM mob brought a power saw with them last night to cut down the metal fence outside the Federal Courts Building in Portland, Oregon.

Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler has turned his city over to the Marxist mob.

And the mainstream liberal media will no doubt call this another night of “mostly peaceful protesting.”

Is there ANY DOUBT that these gatherings are highly organized?

Via Drew Hernandez.

Rioters cutting fencing with a powered saw at courthouse in Portland @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/7iSgOe4q6b — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 25, 2020

