A large group of men violently beat a father and daughter at a New York City deli on Wednesday, knocking the dad unconscious, police said Thursday.

WPIX reported that the 22-year-old daughter was kicked, punched, and struck in the head with bottles of beer inside the bodega on July 7, around 11:15 p.m.

WABC pointed out that the incident began after an unspecified dispute.

A video showed an alleged attacker open a refrigerator and grab a beer bottle before carrying out the assault.

The alleged attackers knocked the 41-year-old father to the ground, kicking him repeatedly along the way.

The suspects also took a 39-year-old woman’s cell phone when she attempted to call the police.

Paramedics rushed the father to the hospital for treatment. Fox 5 NY reported that he is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital. The daughter was treated by medics at the scene.

Police have asked for help in finding several suspects in connection with the attack. They are Devonte Phillips, 21; Tyquan Dupont, 22; and Tyrone Lawrence, 26.

