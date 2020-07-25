https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/republican-introduces-resolution-ban-groups-ties-slavery-like-democrats-video/

The left is currently on a crusade to cancel aspects of American history that they don’t like.

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas wants the Democrats to put their money where their mouth is.

He recently introduced a resolution to ban organizations which have had ties to slavery and other ugly aspects of the past such as the KKK. In other words, the Democratic party itself.

The Hill reports:

GOP’s Gohmert introduces resolution that would ban the Democratic Party Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) introduced a House resolution Thursday calling on lawmakers to ban organizations or political groups that have historically supported the Confederacy or slavery in the U.S., a list he said includes the Democratic Party. “A great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred. Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan,” Gohmert said in a statement… Gohmert on Thursday said the legislation “failed to address the most ever-present historical stigma of the United States Capitol, that is the source that so fervently supported, condoned and fought for slavery that was left untouched, but without whom, the evil of slavery could never have continued as it did to such extremes that it necessary to address here in order for the U.S. House of Representatives to avoid degradation of historical fact and blatant hypocrisy for generations to come.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

These are the left’s new rules, after all. Shouldn’t the Democrats be cancelled?

The Democrats made these rules, now they should live by them! pic.twitter.com/7P6uAQabEp — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 24, 2020

Democrats enacted and enforced Jim Crow laws and civil codes that forced segregation and restricted the freedoms of black Americans #CancelDemocrats https://t.co/HucUErZAxt — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

Due to the racist past of the Dems, I suggested they change their name. They demand name changes nationwide. It’s their standard. If they don’t want to own the racist history of the Dem Party why don’t they change their name? #CancelDemocrats https://t.co/BNG6LoyX7l — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

Well played, Congressman. Well played.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

