https://www.dailywire.com/news/schiff-condemns-u-s-for-escalation-by-stopping-chinese-spying-other-democrats-accused-of-covering-for-chinese-communist-party

Numerous top Democrats were accused of running interference for the Chinese Communist Party this week over comments that they made on a wide range of issues.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who repeatedly lied during the Russia investigation, condemned the Trump administration late this week for shutting down the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The State Department said that the consulate was closed because China had been engaging “for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations throughout the United States against U.S. government officials and American citizens.”

Schiff acknowledged that China engages in criminal activity against the United States, but said that the Trump administration’s move to close the consulate was a “very dramatic and sudden escalation,” and that it was “all about politics.”

WATCH:

Adam Schiff runs interference for the Chinese Communist Party, says that US efforts to stop Chinese spying is an “escalation.” pic.twitter.com/W6z4Wo4Vju — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 24, 2020

On Tuesday, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) was accused of defending the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by claiming that it was not their responsibility to warn America about the pandemic. China repeatedly lied about the pandemic and delayed telling the world what it knew.

“It’s not actually their job to warn the American people,” Smith said. “It’s the president’s job to warn the American people.”

“Talk about someone who has done a horrible job of warning us of the true dangers of the virus,” Smith continued. “You don’t like mandates? Okay, that’s fine. Let’s have the leader of our country tell us what we ought to do to protect ourselves. He is the one who is not warning the American people of the true danger of this virus.”

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has caused significant economic damage to most nations around the world, and has led to at least 640,000 deaths.

WATCH:

Democrat Chairman Adam Smith defends China hiding the true nature of coronavirus: “It’s not actually their job to warn the American people.” pic.twitter.com/e8FevGR1G8 — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) July 21, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was accused this week of absolving China for their role in the pandemic by calling the virus the “Trump virus.”

“Well, I think with the president’s comments today, he recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction, and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus,” Pelosi claimed.

“The Trump virus,” Pelosi later continued. “If they — if he had said months ago, let’s wear masks, let’s not — let’s socially distance, instead of having rallies and political, whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead – he’s the President of the United States – instead of being a bad example, making it like a manhood thing, not to wear a mask.”

The CDC recommended in April that Americans wear face coverings while in public, and the Trump administration implemented social distancing guidelines in March. Trump held one rally in March while presumptive Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden held eight.

WATCH:

UNHINGED: Nancy Pelosi absolves China to blame Trump for the coronavirus. The Chinese Communist Party thanks Nancy Pelosi for her service.

pic.twitter.com/IyHCnsMj8x — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 21, 2020

Biden has regularly falsely claimed that China is “not competition for” the United States, a claim that is widely dismissed by politicians in both parties. Nearly every top expert agrees that China is the greatest threat to the U.S.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

