https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/seattle-police-protesters-setting-arson-fires-antifa-black-lives-matter-riots/

Seattle police are reporting that several arson fires have been set by protesters Saturday afternoon local time. A construction trailer at the site of a juvenile detention center was torched. There is also a report of businesses set on fire. (Update: Starbucks).

Update: Videos:

Police posted riot updates via Twitter:

Group of approximately a dozen people setting fire and causing damage to a portable trailer and construction site at 12/Jefferson. Possible explosions heard on site. Large group in the area. Working to secure access for @SeattleFire”

Protesters also broke out windows on personal vehicles and a King County court facility.”

Police receiving reports of groups breaking out windows at businesses on 12th Avenue. Now headed north approaching Madison Street.”

Officers calling Seattle Fire to 800 block of 12th Ave to investigate possible smoke inside a business.”

Reports of demonstrators breaking windows at additional businesses in the 900 block of 12th. Also a fight reportedly in progress at the scene.”

Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz posted photos of the arson fire consuming the construction trailer:

UPDATE: Starbucks set on fire.

