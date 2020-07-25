https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/seattle-police-protesters-setting-arson-fires-antifa-black-lives-matter-riots/

Seattle police are reporting that several arson fires have been set by protesters Saturday afternoon local time. A construction trailer at the site of a juvenile detention center was torched. There is also a report of businesses set on fire. (Update: Starbucks).

Update: Videos:

I have shifted up to Seattle today to follow a large demonstration that’s in solidarity with Portland. I’d estimate a crowd of 2,000 already. They just torched construction buildings at the site of a new youth detention center. Meanwhile, feds are here https://t.co/rPuSTAuKkt pic.twitter.com/jWvFqipRo4 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Protesters through incendiary devices into construction trailers at the new construction site of the juvenile justice facility. It was spray-painted before it was torched pic.twitter.com/qJxETMeXC5 — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) July 25, 2020

Police posted riot updates via Twitter:

“Group of approximately a dozen people setting fire and causing damage to a portable trailer and construction site at 12/Jefferson. Possible explosions heard on site. Large group in the area. Working to secure access for @SeattleFire”

“Protesters also broke out windows on personal vehicles and a King County court facility.”

“Police receiving reports of groups breaking out windows at businesses on 12th Avenue. Now headed north approaching Madison Street.”

“Officers calling Seattle Fire to 800 block of 12th Ave to investigate possible smoke inside a business.”

“Reports of demonstrators breaking windows at additional businesses in the 900 block of 12th. Also a fight reportedly in progress at the scene.”

Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz posted photos of the arson fire consuming the construction trailer:

They set fire to two construction trailers at the Juvenile Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/LQWRIESF2L — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 25, 2020

UPDATE: Starbucks set on fire.

Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks. Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/71Ssie3hai — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

