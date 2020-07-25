https://www.theepochtimes.com/six-federal-officers-injured-overnight-during-confrontation-with-rioters-in-portland-dhs_3438241.html

Six Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement officers were injured in Portland on Friday night, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.

The situation of the injured officers is unclear.

Wolf called on the city of Portland to work with the federal government to bring the escalating violence against federal properties and officers under control.

“To be clear, criminals assaulted FEDERAL officers on FEDERAL property…and the city of Portland did nothing,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “It’s time Portland join other responsible cities around the country to hold criminals accountable and protect federal property and officers.”

Day 56. Last night six DHS law enforcement officers were injured in Portland. To be clear, criminals assaulted FEDERAL officers on FEDERAL property…and the city of Portland did nothing. pic.twitter.com/lzPPBl060y — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 25, 2020

He posted two photos on social media, with one showing something that appears to be three fireworks taped together, the other showing the aftermath of the overnight confrontation between rioters and the federal officers.

Rioting started in Oregon’s largest city in late May and has continued virtually nonstop each night since then.

On Friday night, about 3,000 or some protesters showed up outside the fenced-in Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, federal property. Federal officers gassed the rioters after some tried to force themselves into the fenced-in area outside the courthouse with a powered circular saw.

However, the rioters refused to disperse and threw back tear gas with their own devices.

Rioters launch fireworks directly into the front of the courthouse. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/d3WotxuOVp — Bowen Xiao (@BowenXiao_) July 25, 2020

Various videos show the rioters also trying to topple the fence by force, throwing fireworks at the courthouse, and shining green lasers directly into the eyes of the federal agents. Knives were also thrown at the federal agents, according to the Justice Department (DOJ) Spokesperson Kerri Kupec.

It’s been remarkable to see the widespread obscuring of reality in the coverage of what’s happening in #Portland. Night after night, our federal law enforcement officers are attacked as they defend a federal courthouse. Here’s just one of the knives thrown at them. pic.twitter.com/nDrbVlZSwT — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) July 24, 2020

The White House mentioned on Friday that “commercial-grade mortar firework[s]” were launched by rioters against federal agents.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, condemned the rioting as she revealed that three federal officers were likely permanently blinded by rioters using lasers.

“These are not the actions of so-called peaceful protesters, and the Trump administration will not stand by and allow anarchy in our streets,” she said. “Law and order will prevail.”

Bowen Xiao and Zachary Stieber contributed to the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

