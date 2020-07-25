https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stanford-professor-biophysics-claims-us-covid-will-done-4-weeks-late-august/

Dr. Michael Levitt, a Stanford professor who also has a degree from Cambridge, claims that COVID-19 in the US will basically be over in 4 weeks.

Dr. Michael Levitt sends a message of hope to America and the world:

This is good news indeed.  Let’s see how the Democrats and Dr. Fauci spin this to keep the economy shut down and businesses foreclosing. 

