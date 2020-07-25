https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stanford-professor-biophysics-claims-us-covid-will-done-4-weeks-late-august/

Dr. Michael Levitt, a Stanford professor who also has a degree from Cambridge, claims that COVID-19 in the US will basically be over in 4 weeks.

Dr. Michael Levitt sends a message of hope to America and the world:

US COVID19 will be done in 4 weeks with a total reported death below 170,000. How will we know it is over? Like for Europe, when all cause excess deaths are at normal level for week. Reported COVID19 deaths may continue after 25 Aug. & reported cases will, but it will be over. https://t.co/lnpxZ3bHIy — Michael Levitt (@MLevitt_NP2013) July 25, 2020

This is good news indeed. Let’s see how the Democrats and Dr. Fauci spin this to keep the economy shut down and businesses foreclosing.

