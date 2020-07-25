https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/supreme-court-says-nevada-can-impose-tighter-virus-limits-churches-casinos/

(USA TODAY) The Supreme Court ruled late Friday that Nevada can impose tighter restrictions on churches than casinos while a legal dispute over its social distancing policies continues.

The 5-4 ruling included dissents from conservative justices who said limiting church gatherings to 50 worshipers while allowing bars, restaurants, casinos and indoor amusement parks to operate at 50% capacity violates freedom of religion.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberal justices in turning aside a challenge from a Nevada church. The same five justices ruled the same way in May, when a California church sought to exceed a 25% capacity threshold under the theory that local businesses were allowed to do so. In that case, Roberts said religious observances are comparable to public assemblies, not secular businesses.

Read the full story ›

The post Supreme Court says Nevada can impose tighter virus limits on churches than casinos appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

