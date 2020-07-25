https://www.theblaze.com/news/shooting-louisville-nfac-militia-shot

Three people were shot during a protest in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday. The demonstrators were accidentally shot by a member of their own militia group.

Shortly before 1 p.m., there was a shooting near Baxter Square Park in Louisville. Reportedly, the firearm of a protester accidentally discharged, and three individuals were injured. All three victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder.

You can hear the gunshot at the 13-minute mark of this video posted by reporter and News2Share founder Ford Fischer.

The person who accidentally fired their weapon is a member of the Not F***ing Around Coalition, which is an all-black militia. The bullets struck other militia members of the NFAC. When the shots rang out, people scattered, and others took shelter behind cars, according to WHAS-TV reporter Jessie Cohen.

“All involved are members of the NFAC and there are no outstanding suspects,” Schroeder said. “This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse. I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly.”

The LMPD reportedly confiscated a firearm from the NFAC. A police department spokesperson described the shooting as “negligent,” and said there were “no charges at this time” and there were no outstanding suspects, according to The Daily Beast.

One of the members of the NFAC said, “We had a little accident, it happens.”

After the accidental shooting, approximately 500 NFAC members continued their demonstration and marched through the city.

Along with the heavily-armed NFAC, the far-right militia group Three Percenters also gathered in Louisville.

The NFAC was protesting in Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot in her Louisville home on March 13 by plainclothes police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, believed the police were home intruders and shot at the officers, striking one of the cops.

Taylor was shot eight times. Police were serving a search warrant for a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at Taylor’s apartment.

Louisville has since banned no-knock search warrants.

Last month, there was a deadly shooting during a Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky. One man was shot dead, and another was injured at a demonstration in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville on the night of June 28.

