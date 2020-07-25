https://www.dailywire.com/news/toto-adam-carolla-on-aoc-shes-insane-maniacal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t have a “Get Out of Comedy Jail” card in her purse or pocket.

She doesn’t need one.

The far-left congresswoman can do, or say, virtually anything with little fear of comic reprisal. Instead, modern comedians either ignore her gargantuan gaffes or fawn over her social media prowess.

Right on cue, comedians gave the freshman representative a pass after she uncorked this explanation for the crush of violence engulfing the Big Apple.

“So why is this uptick in crime happening?” Ocasio-Cortez asked. “Well, let’s think about it. Do we think this has to do with the fact there’s record unemployment in the United States right now? The fact that people are at a level of economic desperation that we have not seen since the Great Recession. Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent, and so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money so you maybe have to, they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread [emphasis added] or go hungry that night.”

“Maybe it’s the fact that unemployment provisions have not been given to [everyone],” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “Maybe it’s because the fact that people, some people still haven’t gotten their stimulus checks yet.”

Adam Carolla doesn’t follow the progressive comedy playbook. The comic excoriated Ocasio-Cortez on the latest episode of “The Adam and Dr. Drew Show” podcast. A show caller asked Carolla and co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky what will happen following the wave of violent protests targeting several major cities.

“AOC would say, ‘that’s a question from privilege,’” Dr. Pinsky cracked before Carolla seized on Ocasio-Cortez’s dubious explanation for the crime wave.

“She seems insane to me, or maniacal, there’s something wrong with her. She doesn’t connect things,” Carolla said after referencing her attempt to tie rising gun violence to a lack of carbs.

“Hey, what’s happened to all the bakery trucks?” Carolla asked. “I was down at Nabisco, and I was going down through the Keebler factory there, was that covered in the news, the stealing of carbohydrates?”

Carolla’s common sense solution is one kept out of reach by today’s Democratic politicians and media outlets.

“The only thing that works is law and order, and sadly, re-imagining things doesn’t work, otherwise we would have figured it out over the thousands of years,” Carolla said, referencing talk of “re-imagining” modern law enforcement if not downright stripping departments of their funding.

The podcaster and documentary filmmaker predicted a dark future for cities teeming with protesters and chaos.

“A larger group will move out of mismanaged cities and off to places where they simply have freedom and safety and can afford it,” he said. “Who’s gonna be left behind? ‘Escape from New York.’”

“It’s gonna be a f***ing hellscape of people who can’t afford to get out. It’ll be like Katrina. Everyone with a running car and some money in their pocket is gonna split, and everyone else is just gonna hang out and the tide’s just gonna drown ’em,” he said.

Dr. Pinsky chimed in on the other side of the issue — politicians who believe the status quo is sustainable.

“What are the government officials thinking? Where do they think the money comes from for the government they’re running?” Dr. Pinsky asked. “In California, they keep shutting things down … their tax revenue is nil. How do they think this works? What are they thinking? I can’t figure it out.”

Carolla suggested they’re not thinking at all.

“When you’re sitting in air conditioning and looking out the window, and people are toiling in the sun and mopping their brow … they go, ‘huh, someone should do something about that.’ As long as its 71 [degrees] where you’re standing, it’s just like, ‘It’s 71 man, I’m fine.’” Carolla said.

A version of this article was also published on HollywoodInToto.com.

