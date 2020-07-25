https://www.dailywire.com/news/toto-nick-cannon-reminds-us-why-cancel-culture-is-a-joke

Listening to what Nick Cannon said on his own podcast may take your breath away.

Here’s a popular entertainer trafficking in the kind of racial hatred and ignorance hardcore bigots might keep to themselves.

Cannon didn’t, though, and here’s a sample:

“When we talk about the power of melanated people,” he said on the program. “Melanin is so power[ful], and it connects us in a way, that the reason why they fear black … is because the lack that they have of it.”

Cannon argued that this lack of pigment in their skin leads white people to fear genetic annihilation.

“When you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin, that they know that they will be annihilated,” he said. “So, therefore, however they got the power, they have the lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

Good thing he spoke carefully.

Later, Cannon called white people “barbaric” and “true savages.” Black actor Terry Crews warned us about this line of thinking in the wake of Black Lives Matter’s emergence. It didn’t take long for him to be proven right.

Cannon also excoriated Jewish people in the same episode, which featured a chat with notorious anti-Semite and ex-Public Enemy musician Professor Griff.

Cannon engages in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, asking why “we give so much power to the ‘theys,’ and ‘theys’ turn into illuminati, the Zionists, the Rothschilds,” — referring to the wealthy Jewish family often used as a dog whistle for anti-Semitism.

The same media outlets which mostly avoided recent anti-Semitic remarks from Ice Cube, Chelsea Handler, and other celebrities [The Daily Beast proved a notable exception] couldn’t suppress Cannon’s story. They omitted some of the worst comments in his rant, though, providing some cover for the entertainer.

ViacomCBS eventually severed ties with Cannon following the imbroglio. The story doesn’t end there, though.

Hardly.

Cannon apologized for his anti-Semitism. Later, an emboldened Cannon fired back at the mega-company, demanding full ownership of his MTV “Wild ‘N Out” improv series.

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” Cannon wrote. “Instead, the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man.”

Meanwhile, Fox says it won’t remove Cannon from its popular show “The Masked Singer” where the star serves as host.

Cannon’s “cancellation” proved only partially successful despite comments that would have sent other stars to Hollywood’s purgatory.

In fact, music mogul P Diddy swiftly reached out to Cannon with a job offer.

“[Nick Cannon] come home to [Revolt TV] truly BLACK OWNED!!!” tweeted Diddy. “We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

Popular radio personality Charlamagne tha God doubled down, saying Cannon’s ViacomCBS fall spoke to a larger truth.

“That’s what you can do when you have the power. … Listen, Nick is my guy, I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power,” said Charlamagne.

And then there’s Roseanne Barr. The sitcom pioneer, a comedienne who shattered glass ceilings in her wake, remains a Hollywood outcast.

Her 2018 tweet against Valerie Jarrett, both ugly and racially charged, convinced ABC brass to cancel her massively successful “Roseanne” reboot. Barr, who at the time appeared friendly toward Trump supporters, instantly apologized for the single tweet, but it was too late.

She hasn’t had a mainstream Hollywood gig ever since, although she very briefly toured with fellow comic Andrew “Dice” Clay last year.

She’s not alone.

Apolitical comedian Kevin Hart lost his Oscar hosting gig for decade-old jokes deemed homophobic. Author J.K. Rowling is under continuing Cancel Culture assault for arguing against a small portion of the trans community’s platform.

Will anything similar happen to Ice Cube, Charlamagne tha God, Handler, or P Diddy? If it didn’t happen yet, it’s likely never going to happen.

Cancel Culture isn’t about improving the culture, let alone providing any moral consistency. It’s about political power.

It’s also a flat-out joke.

A version of this article was also published on HollywoodInToto.com.

