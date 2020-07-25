https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tweet-retweets-regret-politically/2020/07/25/id/979001

In a rare mea culpa, President Donald Trump said he sometimes regrets his tweets as unsettling to some.

Barstool Sports’ famed bad boy “El Presidente” Dave Portnoy in an exclusive White House interview Thursday posted on Trump’s Facebook page, asked the president if he “sometimes wakes up and says, ‘oh man, I wish I didn’t send that one out?'”

“Often, too often,” Trump said, longing for the days where you write a letter and review it the next day before sending it.

“But we don’t do that with Twitter, right?” Trump continued. “We put it out and instantaneously we feel great and then you start getting phone calls, ‘did you really say this?’

“I say, ‘what’s wrong with that?’ And you find other things. You know what I find? It’s not the tweets, it’s the retweets that get you in trouble.”

As for criticisms of U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, some of which come via tweets, Trump contends “he’s actually a very nice guy; we don’t always agree on everything.”

“He’d like to see it closed up for a couple of years, but that’s OK because I’m president,” Trump said. “I say, ‘appreciate your opinion.’ Now give me another opinion, somebody.”

Portnoy, pointing to anti-Trump forces amid his re-election campaign, asked if Trump would consider stepping aside for a hypothetical “perfect” candidate.

“I don’t know that such a person exists, and I should say, ‘yes, absolutely, I would’ – so let me say it that way,” Trump said. “Because that’s much more politically correct [way], ‘absolutely,’ but it doesn’t work that way. It just doesn’t, unfortunately. But I really believe success: We were there. Everybody was working.”

