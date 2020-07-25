https://thehill.com/homenews/media/509017-tucker-carlson-matt-drudge-is-now-firmly-a-man-of-the-progressive-left

Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonTucker Carlson accuses NY Times of plans to reveal his home address ‘to injure my wife and kids’ Press: Trump implodes on ‘Fox News Sunday’ Lawsuit accuses ex-Fox host Ed Henry of rape MORE called Matt Drudge Matthew (Matt) Nathan DrudgeClinton asked if she’d be Bloomberg’s vice president: ‘Oh no’ Billy Eichner to play Matt Drudge in Clinton-focused ‘American Crime Story’ Drudge faces conservative pushback after mocking Trump’s Colorado wall comment MORE “firmly a man of the progressive left,” with the conservative Fox News host comparing the Drudge Report founder to The Daily Beast or “any other woke propaganda outlet posing as a news company” during his program on Friday night.

“For decades, Matt Drudge was one of the most influential figures in conservative news journalism,” Carlson said in an interview with Matthew Lysiak, the author of a new biography on Drudge. “His self-titled Drudge Report broke news and set priorities in digital media. Republican presidential candidates made wooing the famously secretive Drudge a high priority, and for several of them, including Donald Trump, it paid off big.”

“But if you’ve seen the Drudge Report recently, you know that it has changed dramatically, 180 degrees. Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left. At times, his site is indistinguishable from The Daily Beast or any other woke propaganda outlet posing as a news company.”

Many prominent supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept. says 18 people facing federal charges after Portland protests US takes over former Chinese consulate in Houston Overnight Defense: GOP senator targets Confederate base rename | Trump OKs sale of more large armed drones MORE have grown increasingly agitated with the Drudge Report’s direction in recent months, as it has taken a noticeable turn after being staunchly in Trump’s corner leading up to and after the 2016 election.

Trump allies such as Fox News contributor Dan Bongino have been fiercely critical of Drudge. Bongino founded the Bongino Report as a counter to the Drudge Report in December 2019.

“Drudge has abandoned you. I NEVER will. Check out, and bookmark, the Bongino Report today,” Bongino tweeted to his 1.3 million followers on the day of his site’s launch.

Drudge has abandoned you. I NEVER will. Check out, and bookmark, the Bongino Report today. https://t.co/0OdTxIrZXX https://t.co/MYeBDGa2BX — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 4, 2019

Several conservatives applauded Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York City police officer, at the time.

I don’t check Drudge anymore. But I will be checking the Bongino Report several times a day! Congrats and THANKS to @dbongino for taking up the mantle. https://t.co/OH7FMxhkOZ — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) December 4, 2019

Trump has also noted the shift in coverage, tweeting in April that he “gave up on Drudge.”

I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies! https://t.co/L77SXS2mE8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

The Hill has reached out to Drudge for comment.

