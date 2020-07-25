https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/uncanceled-threatened-lawsuit-charity-boss-criticized-blm-reinstated-cancel-mob-ousted/
(TOWNHALL) A heartening story out of the UK, in which a man who was ousted from his position as the head of an ‘anti-social behavior reduction’ charity after he sharply criticized Black Lives Matter has been reinstated. Not only that, every member of the craven board of trustees who voted to remove him has now been jettisoned, as part of a deal to avoid promised, costly litigation. This is quite a dramatic turn of events: