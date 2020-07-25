https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/update-seattle-antifa-continue-fire-mortars-hurl-explosives-police-officers-least-3-officers-injured/

Peaceful Protest.
Antifa went on an all-out assault Saturday against police officers and the city of Seattle.

The protesters are firing mortars and hurling explosives at police.
And the Democrat politicians are scolding police instead of the violent leftist mobs.

The left ramped up their violence this weekend.

The left is attacking police.

