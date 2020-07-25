https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/update-seattle-antifa-continue-fire-mortars-hurl-explosives-police-officers-least-3-officers-injured/

Peaceful Protest.

Antifa went on an all-out assault Saturday against police officers and the city of Seattle.

The protesters are firing mortars and hurling explosives at police.

And the Democrat politicians are scolding police instead of the violent leftist mobs.

Police have made at least 3 arrests and continue to work to disperse large crowd on Capitol Hill. Earlier incident was determined to be a life-safety issue/declared a riot. Individuals continue to throw explosives and fire mortars at police. At least 2 officers have been injured. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

TRENDING: All-Black Armed “Not F**king Around Coalition” Holds Rally in Louisville — Member Gets Shot When Other Members Start F**king Around #NFAC

Re: officer injuries — One officer hospitalized with leg injury caused by an explosive. Two other officers treated/returned to duty. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

Crowd continuing to throw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers. pic.twitter.com/3gTGJUonUt — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

The left ramped up their violence this weekend.

Seattle right now. This isn’t peaceful. pic.twitter.com/r4eudk9USX — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

The left is attacking police.

