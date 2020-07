https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/virginia-residents-told-report-unsolicited-packages-china-contain-seeds/

(WVEC NEWS) Several Virginia residents have reported receiving unsolicited packages from China that contain seeds.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sent out a news release urging residents to not plant the seeds.

Officials said the type of seeds in the package is unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species.

