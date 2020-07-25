https://www.theblaze.com/news/mcdonalds-face-mask-requirement

Iconic fast-food chain McDonald’s announced this week that all of its customers will be required to wear masks.

The hamburger joint joins Costco, Target, and Walmart who have instituted mask requirements in all of their stores, regardless of mask mandates in the various states their stores are in.

What did McDonald’s say?

In a press release Friday, McDonald’s declared that, beginning Aug. 1, anyone visiting their restaurants will be required to wear a face mask.

It doesn’t matter if the state the restaurant is doesn’t currently require masks, the company said, the “safety of all” is more important.

“[I]n order to protect the safety of our employees and customers, we will ask all customers to wear face coverings when entering our US restaurants effective August 1,” the press release said. “While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers.”

What if a customer still is unable or unwilling to wear a mask? McDonald’s said they have a plan to “take care of them,” albeit in a “friendly, expedited way.”

Oh, and they’ve also created “de-escalation training” for employees in case mask-less customers make a scene:

The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering. In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way. Additionally, we will provide training for our restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way. We also will re-share resources for our and our franchisees’ employees who want to revisit de-escalation training.

Anything else?



The press release added that it was extending its ban on dining room use for another 30 days. The chain currently allows people to enter the restaurants to order food, but they are not allowed to eat there.

The company also said they are adding more protective panels in the dining areas once they are open.

