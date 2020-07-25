https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-black-right-wing-journalist-stabbed-black-lives-matter-riot-portland/

A black conservative reporter was stabbed while covering the Black Lives Matter riot in Portland early Saturday morning.

The violent attack was captured on video.

The Common Sense Conservative reporters noticed that they were being followed when one of them, Drew Duncomb, went to confront the person who was doing it. As they approached them and asked “hey buddy, why you following us?” the masked militant turned and stabbed him.

The assailant appears to be a white member of Antifa, though a large mob formed to prevent him from leaving before police could come and arrest him.

Duncomb is currently in the trauma care unit and appears to be in stable condition.

According to Duncomb, his arttacker has been arrested and is being held on $250,000 bond for felony assault.

The Gateway Pundit will update this story when more information becomes available.

