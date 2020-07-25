https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-black-right-wing-journalist-stabbed-black-lives-matter-riot-portland/

A black conservative reporter was stabbed while covering the Black Lives Matter riot in Portland early Saturday morning.

The violent attack was captured on video.

The Common Sense Conservative reporters noticed that they were being followed when one of them, Drew Duncomb, went to confront the person who was doing it. As they approached them and asked “hey buddy, why you following us?” the masked militant turned and stabbed him.

The assailant appears to be a white member of Antifa, though a large mob formed to prevent him from leaving before police could come and arrest him.

A mob beats a man in the middle of downtown Portland. They say he stabbed someone. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/UlbHsIqRWp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Duncomb is currently in the trauma care unit and appears to be in stable condition.

Drew Duncomb aka Black Rebel was stabbed by Antifa in Portland last night. “Thank you all for your prayers God really saved me last night. I was stabbed with a 7” blade, I’m still in a trauma care unit, currently no surgery is needed they will re-evaluate it throughout today.” pic.twitter.com/zofm0LyKN3 — Mill City Citizen Media (@millcitycitizen) July 25, 2020

According to Duncomb, his arttacker has been arrested and is being held on $250,000 bond for felony assault.

I’m glad people stepped in to drag my attacker to the police he’s currently sitting on a $250,000 bail for felony assault https://t.co/zlEbElYyTO — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 25, 2020

The Gateway Pundit will update this story when more information becomes available.

