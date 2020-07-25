https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wnba-national-anthem-breonna-taylor-seattle-storm/2020/07/25/id/979009

WNBA players from the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty walked off the court and back to their locker rooms when the national anthem began to play, as a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The WNBA has openly supported Black Lives Matter, even printing the phrase on all of its home courts and on the players’ warm-up suits.

Athletes in other professional sports leagues have shown similar types of support. On the opening day of major league baseball’s truncated season, the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals kneeled before the playing of the national anthem.

Players across most of the country’s professional sports leagues have shown their support for the movement by either kneeling or wearing Black Lives Matter-inspired warmups.

The NFL has also allowed its players to wear helmet decals with the initials of slain black victims of police brutality.

These social justice displays in professional sports come after the national unrest erupted in cities around the country following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

